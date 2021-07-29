Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 12,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

