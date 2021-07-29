Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.
Shares of EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
