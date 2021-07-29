Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

