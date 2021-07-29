STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 88,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

