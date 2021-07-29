Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,143 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.46 on Thursday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

