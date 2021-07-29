Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 314% compared to the average volume of 3,184 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

