Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,589 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical volume of 644 put options.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,037,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
