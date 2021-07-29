Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,589 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical volume of 644 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,037,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

