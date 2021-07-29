Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EDI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 24,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $56,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

