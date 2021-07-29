StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.61. 1,598,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,913,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.