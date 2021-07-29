Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $8,047,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $195.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

