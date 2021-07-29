Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 758 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 758 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 853.8% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

NYSE PANW opened at $399.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.38. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $404.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

