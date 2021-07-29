Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

