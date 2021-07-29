Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 466,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Stonnington Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in United States Antimony by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

