Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ventas by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

