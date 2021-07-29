Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.80. 10,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,764. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $169.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

