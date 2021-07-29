Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 360

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KETL. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

Shares of LON KETL remained flat at $GBX 325 ($4.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,727. The firm has a market cap of £671.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192.50 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.50 ($4.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.40.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

