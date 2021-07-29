Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $268.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.