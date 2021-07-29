Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$6.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $195.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.71.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

