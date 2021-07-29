SUN (old) One Day Volume Reaches $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.