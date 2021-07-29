Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus Acquires 90,000 Shares

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus purchased 90,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,396,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,005,646.64.

CVE SMN opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.35.

Get Sun Summit Minerals alerts:

Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.