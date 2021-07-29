Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus Acquires 90,000 Shares

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus purchased 90,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,396,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,005,646.64.
CVE SMN opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.35.
Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile
