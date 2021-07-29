Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,756,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $10,678,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.34. 19,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,944. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

