Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.