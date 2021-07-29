Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.88. 10,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $187.37 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

