Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.01. 9,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.