Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,063 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

