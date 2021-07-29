Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,453. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

