Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $371.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

