Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.
NASDAQ SGC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $371.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.