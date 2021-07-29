Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Surgery Partners worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

