Switch (SWCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Switch has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWCH opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

