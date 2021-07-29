Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce $445.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.68 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. 4,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.50.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

