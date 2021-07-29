Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SLP stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.30 ($1.41). 666,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £295.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.