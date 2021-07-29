Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.06% from the stock’s previous close.
SLP stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.30 ($1.41). 666,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £295.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).
About Sylvania Platinum
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.