Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $45.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,564. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

