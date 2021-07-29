Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Shares of SYN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.87. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.