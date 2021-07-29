Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

