Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.
SYY opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -147.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73.
In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 708,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.