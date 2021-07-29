Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -147.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 708,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

