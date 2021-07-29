TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $58.19 Average PT from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.46.

TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.03. 2,619,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,870,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.