Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.63.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

