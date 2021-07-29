Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Meanwhile, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, it hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while the recent dividend cut means that Targa Resources has lost its appeal to income investors. Hence, investor are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

TRGP stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

