Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.08. 18,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $262.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.