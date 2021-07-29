Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE TARO opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,718,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

