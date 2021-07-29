Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TARO opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.