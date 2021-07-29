Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 19,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.38. The firm has a market cap of £508.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

