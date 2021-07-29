Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTCF opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

