TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.89.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.29. The stock has a market cap of C$60.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

