TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 326.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

