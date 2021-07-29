TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 240.0% in July

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

