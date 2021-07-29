TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Issues Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.40. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100. TDK has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

