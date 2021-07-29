TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.26. 31,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,429. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

