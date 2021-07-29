Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRH by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $50.29 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

