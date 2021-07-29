Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,465 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

