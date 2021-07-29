Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $18.02 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

